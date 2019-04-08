Watch: Franzia's Wine "Juice Boxes"

Franzia just debuted MINI boxed wines that are basically like an adult juice box.

Each one is 500 milliliters, which is about three glasses. A normal bottle of wine is 750 milliliters. So this is perfect if you want more than a glass or two . . . but aren't QUITE ready for the judgement that comes with drinking straight out of the bottle.

There are four different types: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White, and Rosé. They're calling them "Little Franz" wine boxes, and they're rolling them out nationwide this month.