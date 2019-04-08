Watch: Franzia's Wine "Juice Boxes"
Franzia now has wine JUICE BOXES??!!
Franzia just debuted MINI boxed wines that are basically like an adult juice box.
Each one is 500 milliliters, which is about three glasses. A normal bottle of wine is 750 milliliters. So this is perfect if you want more than a glass or two . . . but aren't QUITE ready for the judgement that comes with drinking straight out of the bottle.
There are four different types: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White, and Rosé. They're calling them "Little Franz" wine boxes, and they're rolling them out nationwide this month.