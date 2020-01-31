Watch: Frank's RedHot's "Spin The Bottle" Super Bowl Contest
You could win over $36,000 from Frank's RedHot in their Super Bowl contest.
January 31, 2020
Frank's RedHot is running a "spin the bottle" contest on Twitter during the Super Bowl where they'll be giving away $36,500.
Tune in on Twitter on Feb. 2 at 6:30 PM EST for a chance to win $36.5K and other -- prizes. Reply to the prompts with #FranksSweepstakes for a chance to win.— Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) January 28, 2020
No purchase necessary. Must be US/DC or CA (except Quebec) resident age 21+. Prizes and Rules:https://t.co/8uq29cE638 pic.twitter.com/sthSerMYFT