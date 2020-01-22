Watch: Early Teasers For Super Bowl Commercials

Here are a few TEASERS for some upcoming Super Bowl commercials.

January 22, 2020
There are a few TEASERS out for some upcoming Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi and Doritos...

MISSY ELLIOTT and H.E.R. will be repping Pepsi Zero Sugar in a Super Bowl ad.

And LIL NAS X is in a Doritos commercial along with SAM ELLIOTT on Super Bowl Sunday.

