Watch: Early Teasers For Super Bowl Commercials
Here are a few TEASERS for some upcoming Super Bowl commercials.
January 22, 2020
MISSY ELLIOTT and H.E.R. will be repping Pepsi Zero Sugar in a Super Bowl ad.
Ok @HerMusicx ... we are about to drop some --@pepsi pic.twitter.com/VUfJK2gN9p— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 21, 2020
And LIL NAS X is in a Doritos commercial along with SAM ELLIOTT on Super Bowl Sunday.