Watch: Drinking Lemon Juice World Record

A guy drank a liter of LEMON JUICE in under 17 seconds for a Guinness World Record.

June 1, 2020
lemon juice

An Idaho man turned a sour taste into a sweet achievement when he drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in under 17 seconds for a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, emptied the glass containing a whole liter of 100 percent lemon juice in 16.53 seconds.

Rush's time bested the previous record of 17.12 seconds, set by Andre Ortolf.

