Watch: DiGiorno Pizzas Show Up At Little Caesars

This is a bad look for Little Caesars, even though it's a coincidence. A short Twitter video is going viral right now that shows a bunch of DiGiorno frozen pizza boxes at a Little Caesars in Indiana.

Now there's actually a good reason. The Little Caesars is part of a Kmart, and someone had returned those DiGiorno pizzas because they were expired. And the shopping cart of the frozen pizzas just so happened to be by the Little Caesars counter.

But until people found that out, it LOOKED like Little Caesars was trying to pass off the frozen pizzas as their own, and people have REALLY jumped on them on social media.