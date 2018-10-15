Watch: Demi Moore Joins Instagrtam

Demi Moore made her Instagram debut with a video from the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie.

My first ever Instagram post! Love you @stellamccartney this is for you!! But I n honor of my 3 beautiful daughters @buuski @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis who have been desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing! #RoyalLove Thank you @malonesouliers @philiptreacy @gabrielahearst #demibag @elizabethsaltzman --