Watch: Celinkin Park

Enjoy a mashup of Celine Dion and Linkin Park.

September 18, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Here's a mashup you didn't know you needed:  Linkin Park's "In the End" and Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On". 

