Burger King is catching a little heat for jokingly using chopsticks in an ad for a new sandwich in New Zealand called the Vietnamese Sweet Chili Tendercrisp.

So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc ------------ pic.twitter.com/zVD8CN04Wc — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019