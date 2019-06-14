Watch: Burger King's "Upside-Down Whopper"

Burger King is selling upside-down Whoppers in honor of "Stranger Things".

June 14, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Burger King just announced a promotion with "Stranger Things" where they'll be serving UPSIDE-DOWN WHOPPERS.  Literally, they just give you a Whopper upside down, and there's nothing at all different about the sandwich.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Upside-Down
Whopper
Courtney & Company
Video
Burger King