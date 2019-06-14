Watch: Burger King's "Upside-Down Whopper"

Burger King just announced a promotion with "Stranger Things" where they'll be serving UPSIDE-DOWN WHOPPERS. Literally, they just give you a Whopper upside down, and there's nothing at all different about the sandwich.

welcome to hawki—er, burger king. would you like an upside down whopper?



served upside down at select bk locations on June 21.



a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/K4zNuJaVnD — Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019