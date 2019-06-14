Watch: Burger King's "Upside-Down Whopper"
Burger King is selling upside-down Whoppers in honor of "Stranger Things".
June 14, 2019
Burger King just announced a promotion with "Stranger Things" where they'll be serving UPSIDE-DOWN WHOPPERS. Literally, they just give you a Whopper upside down, and there's nothing at all different about the sandwich.
welcome to hawki—er, burger king. would you like an upside down whopper?— Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019
served upside down at select bk locations on June 21.
a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/K4zNuJaVnD