Watch: Burger King's "Cows Menu" Commerical

Check out Burger King's new commerical about feeding their cows lemon grass to cut down on methane gas??!!

July 15, 2020
Tim Convy
cow

(Photo by Ana Fernandez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The kid who became famous for yodeling at Walmart, Mason Ramsey, sings about farting cows in a new Burger King commercial.  They're introducing a new diet for cows that will reduce their daily methane emissions up to 33%, to do their part to help save the planet.   (Burger King says the diet that they give their cows has reduced methane output, cow farts and burps, by one third.  Methane is one of the gasses contributing to global warming.) 

