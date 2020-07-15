Watch: Burger King's "Cows Menu" Commerical

The kid who became famous for yodeling at Walmart, Mason Ramsey, sings about farting cows in a new Burger King commercial. They're introducing a new diet for cows that will reduce their daily methane emissions up to 33%, to do their part to help save the planet. (Burger King says the diet that they give their cows has reduced methane output, cow farts and burps, by one third. Methane is one of the gasses contributing to global warming.)

Video of Burger King | Cows Menu