Watch: Burger King's 'Cancelled Clown' Halloween Mirror Stunt

There is a variety of urban legends that involve standing in a dark bathroom, looking into a mirror and chanting a name multiple times. This will, according to legend, summon a ghost or spirit of some kind – or at Burger King in Sweden and Denmark, draw a certain fast-food clown.

BKs in these nations are running a Halloween promotion that allows guests to summon a vision of Ronald McDonald. Certain locations have installed software in the bathrooms that can detect a certain phrase when customers speak it.

If customers say the phrase “canceled clown” three times, the software will dim the lights and play a visual effect on a screen that’s located behind the mirror, making it look like the clown has appeared!