Watch: Bill Murray And Guy Fieri Will Compete In Virtual Nacho-Making Contest

Food Network’s newest event is a live nacho-building competition between Bill Murray, Guy Fieri, and their sons. The event will raise money for Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which assists out-of-work restaurant employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contest, dubbed “The Nacho Average Showdown”, takes place this Friday, May 15th at 4:00 p.m. on the Food Network’s Facebook page. Fieri and Murray will get help from their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray, while they craft towers of nachos live over the internet. Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews will serve as guest judges, and Carla Hall will host. The whole thing is presented by Tostitos.