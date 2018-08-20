Watch: Baseball Game Food Fight

The St. Paul Saints are an independent baseball team in Minnesota, and they celebrated the 40th anniversary of "Animal House" by having some 8,000 fans participate in a food fight. It was inspired by the famous John Belushi scene.

The fans were given ponchos to protect themselves, plus food packets that included mashed potatoes, marshmallows, powdered donuts, and popcorn. The team also matched every dollar spent on the food fight with a donation to a local food bank.