Watch: "The Bachelor" Contestant's Fake Australian Accent

"The Bachelor" returns tonight, and one contestant is trying to win him over with a FAKE Australian accent.

January 7, 2019
A contestant competing for Colton Underwood‘s love on "The Bachelor" is stopping at nothing to win his affection.  Brianna Underwood is using an Australian accent...  Even though she’s not Australian!

