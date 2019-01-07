Watch: "The Bachelor" Contestant's Fake Australian Accent
"The Bachelor" returns tonight, and one contestant is trying to win him over with a FAKE Australian accent.
January 7, 2019
A contestant competing for Colton Underwood‘s love on "The Bachelor" is stopping at nothing to win his affection. Brianna Underwood is using an Australian accent... Even though she’s not Australian!
Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019