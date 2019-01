Axl Rose has released his first new song since GUNS N' ROSES put out "Chinese Democracy" more than 10 years ago, and it's a collaboration with Looney Tunes.

It's called "Rock the Rock", and it's from an episode of the "New Looney Tunes", where Axl and the Looney Tunes characters team up to perform a rock song in an attempt to stop an asteroid from destroying Earth.