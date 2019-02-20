Watch: Announcer Almost Gets Hit By Puck

Announcer Pierre McGuire from NBC Sports ALMOST gets hit by the puck during a hockey game.

February 20, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Dmitry Grushin/Dreamstime.com)

Watch Pierre McGuire from NBC Sports just barely avoid taking a puck to the face during the Columbus/Tampa Bay game the other night.

