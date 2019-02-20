Watch: Announcer Almost Gets Hit By Puck
Announcer Pierre McGuire from NBC Sports ALMOST gets hit by the puck during a hockey game.
Watch Pierre McGuire from NBC Sports just barely avoid taking a puck to the face during the Columbus/Tampa Bay game the other night.
"Tonight - we REALLY go 'Inside the Glass.'" - @JohnForslund— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 19, 2019
A close call for @NHLonNBCSports' Pierre McGuire in his usual broadcast position between the benches during the @BlueJacketsNHL v. @TBLightning game on @NBCSN.
"It's all part of what goes on down here." - McGuire pic.twitter.com/4FgztGJakB