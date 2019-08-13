Watch: Alec Baldwin's Roast Promo

Comedy Central has released the list of participants in this summer's ALEC BALDWIN roast. 

They are:  Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, NBA star Blake Griffin, Joel McHale from "Community", Debra Messing, Chris Redd from "Saturday Night Live", and, of course, roast veteran Jeff Ross.  

Messing's "Will & Grace" co-star Sean Hayes is Roast Master.  The show will tape on Saturday, September 7th, and air on Sunday the 15th. 

 

