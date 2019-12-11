Watch: 32-Foot-Long Tapeworm
Here's what a 32-FOOT-LONG tapeworm looks like.
December 11, 2019
This is pretty gross. A guy in Thailand pulled a 32-foot-long tapeworm out of himself on Monday. And there's a video of the worm once it's out.
