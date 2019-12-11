Watch: 32-Foot-Long Tapeworm

Here's what a 32-FOOT-LONG tapeworm looks like.

December 11, 2019
Tim Convy
tapeworm

(Getty Images)

This is pretty gross.  A guy in Thailand pulled a 32-foot-long tapeworm out of himself on Monday.  And there's a video of the worm once it's out. 

