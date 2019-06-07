Watch: 26.2 Brew

"Healthy Beer" is here??!!

June 7, 2019
The company behind Sam Adams just created a new beer called 26.2 Brew.  And they say it's a great beer for after a workout.  It's around the alcohol level of a light beer, plus it's made with Himalayan sea salt to help replenish your electrolytes.

 

