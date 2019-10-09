Watch: 20 Bags Of Flamin' Hot Cheetos In Carry-On

Now wonder she was stopped by the TSA.

October 9, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

A woman just tweeted a video of when TSA stopped her because she had 20 bags of FLAMIN' HOT CHEETOS in her carry-on.  They were for friends she was visiting in South Korea, but TSA thought it was suspicious . . . so they inspected all of the bags before they finally let her through.

