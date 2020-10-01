Vote On Mountain Dew's New Hot Sauce Flavor

Mountain Dew is working on a HOT SAUCE FLAVOR, and they want fans to weigh in...

#DEWnation: it’s time to fire up your taste buds with an explosion of the DEW flavor you know and love. We’re partnering with @JoelEmbiid ------ and sauce experts @iBurn to release a limited edition MTN DEW Hot Sauce. Help us choose the flavor - voting ends September 30th.