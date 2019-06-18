The Vegetables We Love And Hate The Most

According to the results of a new survey on vegetables, our ten favorite veggies are: Corn . . . potatoes . . . carrots . . . tomatoes . . . onions . . . green beans . . . cucumbers . . . broccoli . . . cabbage . . . and peas.

And the ten most-hated vegetables are: Turnips . . . beets . . . radishes . . . Brussels sprouts . . . artichokes . . . eggplant . . . butternut squash . . . zucchini . . . mushrooms . . . and asparagus.

The survey also found 72% of us wish we ate more veggies, and 67% of us feel guilty about it.

