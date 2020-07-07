Vegetables Ranked

Over 100,000 people took an online poll on different vegetables, and whether they like them or not. Here are all ten, ranked from most to least popular...

1. Potatoes . . . 97% of us like them. (The only veggie that might have given them a run for their money is CORN. But they didn't ask about corn for some reason.)

2. Carrots . . . 93%.

3. Broccoli . . . 90%.

4. Peas . . . 75%.

5. Asparagus . . . 71%.

6. Brussels sprouts . . . 58%.

7. Eggplant . . . 54%.

8. Artichokes . . . 45%.

9. Radishes . . . 43%.

10. Okra . . . 31%.

