Vegan-Friendly Terms

Here are eight alternate terms that won't offend vegans...

1. Instead of "kill two birds with one stone" . . . say, "feed two birds with one SCONE."

2. Instead of "take the bull by the horns" . . . say, "take the flower by the thorns."

3. Instead of "there's more than one way to skin a cat" . . . say, "there's more than one way to peel a potato."

4. Instead of saying "you let the cat out of the bag" . . . say, "you spilled the beans."

5. Instead of saying "be the guinea pig" . . . say, “be the test tube.”

6. Instead of saying you "opened a can of worms" . . . say you "opened Pandora's box."

7. Instead of keeping "all your eggs in one basket" . . . say you kept "all your berries in one bowl."

8. Instead of "beating a dead horse" . . . say, "feeding a FED horse."

