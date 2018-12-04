Vegan-Friendly Terms
Someone posted a list of terms we all use, followed by ALTERNATE terms that are vegan-friendly and approved by PETA.
Here are eight alternate terms that won't offend vegans...
1. Instead of "kill two birds with one stone" . . . say, "feed two birds with one SCONE."
2. Instead of "take the bull by the horns" . . . say, "take the flower by the thorns."
3. Instead of "there's more than one way to skin a cat" . . . say, "there's more than one way to peel a potato."
4. Instead of saying "you let the cat out of the bag" . . . say, "you spilled the beans."
5. Instead of saying "be the guinea pig" . . . say, “be the test tube.”
6. Instead of saying you "opened a can of worms" . . . say you "opened Pandora's box."
7. Instead of keeping "all your eggs in one basket" . . . say you kept "all your berries in one bowl."
8. Instead of "beating a dead horse" . . . say, "feeding a FED horse."
