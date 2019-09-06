"Vanity Fair's" Best-Dressed List for 2019

"Vanity Fair" released its annual best-dressed list. It is topped by, quote, "virtuosos," who include Diane Keaton, Celine Dion, "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek, Zoe Kravitz, Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

There's also the so-called "classics," who include Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan, Mahershala Ali, Frank Ocean, Keanu Reeves, Elle Fanning, and Cicely Tyson.

As well as "the originals," who include Tyler the Creator and Harry Styles.

And "the ensembles," who include Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet, Amal & George Clooney, Victoria & David Beckham, and supermodels Bella & Gigi Hadid.

