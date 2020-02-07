Valentine's Day Deals At Chain Restaurants
Here are just some of the DEALS you can get at chain restaurants next week for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is exactly one week away. If you still haven't made any plans, here's a rundown of a bunch of deals from big chain restaurants...
1. Chick-fil-A. They're selling an entire Valentine's Day dinner with 30 nuggets, six chocolate chunk cookies, and 10 Chick-N-Minis, all served in heart-shaped tins. The offer is good the entire month of February, or while supplies last.
2. Hooters. They're bringing back the "Shred Your Ex" promotion this year. If you destroy a photo of your ex either in a restaurant or on their website, you'll get a coupon for 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings.
3. Qdoba. Their "Qdoba for a Kiss" deal is back, where you buy one entrée and then get one free by sharing a kiss with someone on Valentine's Day. And if you're single it still works . . . kissing your dog or even a photo on your phone counts.
4. Olive Garden. If you want to avoid the hassle of actually going to a restaurant next weekend, Olive Garden is offering a three-course meal called the Valentine's Day ToGo Dinner for Two. It comes with soup or salad, dipping sauce for breadsticks, a sharable entree, and a dessert, starting at $35. And you can grab a breadstick bouquet too.
5. California Pizza Kitchen. They're also doing a $35 dinner-for-two promo. And they're making pizza with a heart-shaped crust for no additional charge. They'll also be giving out gift cards for a buy-one, get-one pizza on a return visit.
6. Burger King. They're running a promotion on Valentine's Day where they'll give you a free Whopper . . . if you bring in a picture of your EX and put it into a "breakup box."
They're only offering the deal at a few stores in New York, L.A., San Francisco, and Boston though. But you can take a quick quiz on their app on Valentine's Day to get a free Whopper as well.
Click Here to see more.