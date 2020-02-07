Valentine's Day Deals At Chain Restaurants

Valentine's Day is exactly one week away. If you still haven't made any plans, here's a rundown of a bunch of deals from big chain restaurants...

1. Chick-fil-A. They're selling an entire Valentine's Day dinner with 30 nuggets, six chocolate chunk cookies, and 10 Chick-N-Minis, all served in heart-shaped tins. The offer is good the entire month of February, or while supplies last.

2. Hooters. They're bringing back the "Shred Your Ex" promotion this year. If you destroy a photo of your ex either in a restaurant or on their website, you'll get a coupon for 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings.

3. Qdoba. Their "Qdoba for a Kiss" deal is back, where you buy one entrée and then get one free by sharing a kiss with someone on Valentine's Day. And if you're single it still works . . . kissing your dog or even a photo on your phone counts.

4. Olive Garden. If you want to avoid the hassle of actually going to a restaurant next weekend, Olive Garden is offering a three-course meal called the Valentine's Day ToGo Dinner for Two. It comes with soup or salad, dipping sauce for breadsticks, a sharable entree, and a dessert, starting at $35. And you can grab a breadstick bouquet too.

5. California Pizza Kitchen. They're also doing a $35 dinner-for-two promo. And they're making pizza with a heart-shaped crust for no additional charge. They'll also be giving out gift cards for a buy-one, get-one pizza on a return visit.

6. Burger King. They're running a promotion on Valentine's Day where they'll give you a free Whopper . . . if you bring in a picture of your EX and put it into a "breakup box."

They're only offering the deal at a few stores in New York, L.A., San Francisco, and Boston though. But you can take a quick quiz on their app on Valentine's Day to get a free Whopper as well.

