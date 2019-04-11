Buzzfeed put together a list of 33 Shocking and Unexpected Celebrity Facts You Never Knew Before. Some of them you definitely knew before, and some are neither shocking nor unexpected. But here are 10 highlights...

1. Megan Mullally had a part in "Finding Nemo", but they fired her because she refused to do her "Will & Grace" voice.

2. Betty White IS actually older than sliced bread. She was born on January 17th, 1922. The first time a pre-sliced loaf of bread was sold was in 1928.

3. Shirley Temple was such a talented child actor that people were convinced she was actually a dwarf, so the Vatican sent someone to investigate.

4. Elvis was a natural blonde.

5. Christopher Walken used to be a lion tamer.

6. Martin Luther King Jr., Barbara Walters, and Anne Frank were all born the same year: 1929.

7. Geena Davis almost made the US Olympic archery team in 1999, after taking up the sport only two years prior.

8. Mark Wahlberg has three nipples. And Harry Styles has four.

9. Jason Statham was a professional diver before he became an actor.

10. Robin Williams' daughter Zelda is named after the video game "The Legend of Zelda". He was a huge fan.

