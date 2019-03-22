Trusting Food Labels

A lot of the words and phrases you see on stuff at the grocery store is just marketing... So a new survey looked into how much we actually trust terms like that. Here are ten terms, and how many of us actually think they mean something's healthier . . .1. "Lite," like "lite ranch" dressing. 50% of us don't trust that one. It DOES mean something though. If it says "lite," then it has fewer calories, less fat, or less salt than normal. That alone doesn't always mean it's healthier though.

2. The word "healthy" . . . 47% of us don't trust it. And that one IS mostly nonsense.

3. "Reduced," as in "reduced-fat" . . . 43% don't trust it means something's healthier.

4. "Natural" or "All Natural" . . . also 43% don't trust it.

5. "Low Sugar" . . . 41% don't trust it.

6. "Organic" . . . 40% don't think it means something's healthier.

7. "Free," like "fat-free" . . . 34% don't think it means something's definitely healthier.

8. "Lean" . . . 34%.

9. "Low," like "low-fat" . . . 33%.

10. "Fresh" . . . 31%.

Click Here to see more.