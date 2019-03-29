Travel The World Eating Vegan Job Opportunity

There's a company that wants to hire someone to travel the world, and they'll pay $66,000 to try all sorts of different vegan food.

A food subscription service called Vibrant Vegan Company says they're looking for a "Director of Taste" to travel places like India, Mexico, China, Turkey, and Japan to try different vegan foods.

Anyone can apply: They're just looking for someone with three years of experience in the food business, and it doesn't matter if you're vegan or not.

