Travel The World Eating Vegan Job Opportunity

A company will pay someone $66,000 to travel the world eating vegan.

March 29, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Yuliia Chyzhevska/Dreamstime.com)

There's a company that wants to hire someone to travel the world, and they'll pay $66,000 to try all sorts of different vegan food.

A food subscription service called Vibrant Vegan Company says they're looking for a "Director of Taste" to travel places like India, Mexico, China, Turkey, and Japan to try different vegan foods.

Anyone can apply:  They're just looking for someone with three years of experience in the food business, and it doesn't matter if you're vegan or not. 

