Topics To Avoid On A Date

A recent survey in England asked people to name the top things you SHOULDN'T talk about on a date, especially a first date. A few of them are specific to the U.K. For example, the British reality show "Love Island" made the list. But here are the top ten that also apply here...

1. Your past sexual experiences, and sex in general.

2. Your past relationships. Especially why they failed.

3. How long it's been since you had sex.

4. Religion.

5. Your insecurities.

6. Complaints about the restaurant or venue you're at.

7. Any drama that's currently going on in your life.

8. Politics.

9. The fact that you googled the person before your date, and what you found.

10. Whether you want kids or not.

