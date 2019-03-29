The Top-Selling MLB Jerseys For 2019
Here are the top-selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this year.
The Philadelphia Phillies shelled out $330 million to have BRYCE HARPER wear their jersey, and apparently, a lot of fans are willing to shell out $120 to wear those threads, too.
Major League Baseball says Bryce has the top-selling jersey in baseball, ending AARON JUDGE's two-year reign at the top. Aaron is now the runner-up.
Two Cardinals make the Top 20...
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies
2. Aaron Judge, Yankees
3. Mookie Betts, Red Sox
4. Mike Trout, Angels.
5. YADIER MOLINA, Cardinals
6. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
7. Javier Báez, Cubs
8. Christian Yelich, Brewers
9. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves.
11. PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT, Cardinals
12. Manny Machado, Padres.
13. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners. He just retired, after returning to the Mariners last season. So, his Mariners jersey is both a tribute AND a cool throwback.
14. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
15. Kris Bryant, Cubs
16. Jose Altuve, Astros
17. Alex Bregman, Astros
18. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
19. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
20. Freddie Freeman, Braves
Click Here to see more.