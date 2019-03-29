The Top-Selling MLB Jerseys For 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies shelled out $330 million to have BRYCE HARPER wear their jersey, and apparently, a lot of fans are willing to shell out $120 to wear those threads, too.

Major League Baseball says Bryce has the top-selling jersey in baseball, ending AARON JUDGE's two-year reign at the top. Aaron is now the runner-up.

Two Cardinals make the Top 20...

1. Bryce Harper, Phillies

2. Aaron Judge, Yankees

3. Mookie Betts, Red Sox

4. Mike Trout, Angels.

5. YADIER MOLINA, Cardinals

6. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

7. Javier Báez, Cubs

8. Christian Yelich, Brewers

9. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves.

11. PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT, Cardinals

12. Manny Machado, Padres.

13. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners. He just retired, after returning to the Mariners last season. So, his Mariners jersey is both a tribute AND a cool throwback.

14. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

15. Kris Bryant, Cubs

16. Jose Altuve, Astros

17. Alex Bregman, Astros

18. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

19. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

20. Freddie Freeman, Braves

