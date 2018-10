If you've been saving money by eating Top Ramen, now you can blow all of your savings on Top Ramen merchandise.

Nissin Foods just launched the official Top Ramen and Cup Noodles store. But it's not for massive quantities of cheap noodles, they're selling t-shirts, hats, pillows, and inflatables.

If you're interested, it's all at NissinFanStore.com.

