The Top Halloween Candy By State

CandyStore.com puts out a list every year of the three most popular Halloween candies in all 50 states. Not necessarily the ones we LOVE the most, but the ones we HAND OUT the most.

And this year, they also posted a list of the top 10 OVERALL by looking at how many pounds of each candy Americans have ordered since 2007.

And as a nation, we've purchased more SKITTLES than any other type of candy.

The top ten are Skittles . . . M&M's . . . Snickers . . . Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . Starburst . . . candy corn . . . Hot Tamales . . . Hershey's Minis . . . Tootsie Pops . . . and Jolly Ranchers.

In Missouri, we hand out more Milky Ways than any other candy. In Illinios, it's Kit Kats.

