The Top Cities For Bar Hopping

The website Thrillist.com just put together a list of the 10 best U.S. cities for bar hopping. They say it's based on the number of "cool" neighborhoods with lots of bars that are walkable.

The top 10 are, in alphabetical order: Atlanta . . . Asheville, North Carolina . . . Austin, Texas . . . Chicago . . . Memphis . . . New Orleans . . . New York City . . . San Juan, Puerto Rico . . . Pittsburgh . . . and Portland, Oregon.

