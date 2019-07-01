Toll House Releases New 100% EDIBLE Cookie Dough!

Toll House is selling a new cookie dough that's meant to be eaten raw.

"The Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough is a nod to Toll House’s famous chocolate chip cookie, and the Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Monster Edible Cookie Dough plays with a fan favorite flavor combination of peanut butter, oats and candy coated chocolate."

The no-cooking-required dough is available now at Publix and will be released to Walmarts and local grocery stores across the U.S. over the summer.

In a kind of weird series of Tweets, Toll House’s Twitter account tweeted a link to an article, which referenced an Instagram post about food blog that discovered the new item. Then Toll House simply said: “Surprise!”