Toll House Releases New 100% EDIBLE Cookie Dough!
Toll House is selling a new cookie dough that's meant to be eaten raw
"The Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough is a nod to Toll House’s famous chocolate chip cookie, and the Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Monster Edible Cookie Dough plays with a fan favorite flavor combination of peanut butter, oats and candy coated chocolate."
The no-cooking-required dough is available now at Publix and will be released to Walmarts and local grocery stores across the U.S. over the summer.
Look, I'm just as excited as the next chubby little bastard that there's another edible cookie dough on the market. But let's keep it a buck: All cookie dough is edible if you aren't a jabronie. "Is it worth salmonella poisoning?" Uh, have you ever tasted raw cookie dough? I'm here for a good time, not a long time! P.S. These are both worth a purchase but you NEED the Monster one in your life.
In a kind of weird series of Tweets, Toll House’s Twitter account tweeted a link to an article, which referenced an Instagram post about food blog that discovered the new item. Then Toll House simply said: “Surprise!”
Surprise! https://t.co/fKhNRBaRDI— Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) June 27, 2019