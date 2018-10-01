Things We Do To Feel Like We're Being Healthy

According to a new survey, here are the ten most common things we do to make ourselves FEEL healthy...

1. Eat some extra fruits and vegetables.

2. Try to eat less sugar.

3. BUY more fruits and vegetables, but not necessarily eat them.

4. Take the stairs instead of an elevator.

5. Carry around a reusable water bottle, so you'll drink more water.

6. Start planning out your meals beforehand.

7. Have a smoothie.

8. Drink tea.

9. Turn off your phone before bed, so you'll sleep better.

10. Have a bowl of frozen fruit instead of ice cream.

The survey also found the average person doesn't really start taking their health seriously until age 41. And there's usually a reason, like a health scare.

