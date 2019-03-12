Things That Can Ruin Dinner At A Restaurant

According to a recent survey of 2,000 people, one in four of us have left a restaurant in the middle of a meal because the experience was so bad.

A lot of people said cleanliness was the main issue. And 85% said it's just as important as how good the food tastes.

Here are the top five things that can ruin a dining experience, according to the survey...

1. A foul or unpleasant smell.

2. Dirty or sticky floors.

3. Dirty plates, glasses, or silverware.

4. A sticky table.

5. Slow service, or a rude waiter.

A few more that just missed the top five are too much noise . . . a dirty dining room or bathroom . . . your waiter's appearance makes them seem unprofessional . . . and the dining area smells TOO clean, like air freshener or cleaning products.

