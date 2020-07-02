The Worst Haircuts

f you've tried cutting your own hair during the pandemic, you may have struggled. But what's the worst haircut you can get from a PROFESSIONAL? Someone ranked the ten worst haircuts...

1. The bowl cut. Especially an extreme version, like Moe from The Three Stooges.

2. The mullet.

3. The Gumby. Where the hair on top is asymmetrical. It got popular after Bobby Brown did it in 1989.

4. The klute. It's a shaggy, short-banged haircut a lot of people had in the '70s, including Jane Fonda.

5. The extreme pompadour. The toned-down version Elvis had wasn't so bad. A lot of guys still do that one.

6. Mall bangs. Big, permed bangs that were big in the '80s.

7. The Karen. Where your bangs swoop across the front, and the back is fanned out like a peacock. Kate Gosselin from "Kate Plus 8" had it for a long time.

8. Helmet hair.

9. The beehive.

10. Buzzcut with bangs. Where your whole head is buzzed, except the very front.

