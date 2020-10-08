The Unhealthiest Candy Bars To Avoid This Halloween

What are the UNHEALTHIEST candy bars to avoid this Halloween?

October 8, 2020
Tim Convy
candy bar

Here's a list of major brand-name candy bars, ranked according to how bad they are for you.  And the #1 candy bar to avoid is 3 Musketeers.

They're not that high in calories compared to other candy bars, but they have a lot more sugar.  Sometimes twice as much. 

Here are the top five candy bars to avoid...

1.  3 Musketeers.

2.  Milky Way.

3.  Baby Ruth.

4.  Chocolatey PayDay.  Hershey's just launched them this summer.  They're like a normal PayDay bar wrapped in chocolate.

5.  Mr. Goodbar.

Snickers, Twix, Butterfinger, KitKats and Crunch bars also made the list, but ranked lower.  So they're slightly better, but still a long way off from health food. 

