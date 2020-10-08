The Unhealthiest Candy Bars To Avoid This Halloween

Here's a list of major brand-name candy bars, ranked according to how bad they are for you. And the #1 candy bar to avoid is 3 Musketeers.

They're not that high in calories compared to other candy bars, but they have a lot more sugar. Sometimes twice as much.

Here are the top five candy bars to avoid...

1. 3 Musketeers.

2. Milky Way.

3. Baby Ruth.

4. Chocolatey PayDay. Hershey's just launched them this summer. They're like a normal PayDay bar wrapped in chocolate.

5. Mr. Goodbar.

Snickers, Twix, Butterfinger, KitKats and Crunch bars also made the list, but ranked lower. So they're slightly better, but still a long way off from health food.

