What are the UNHEALTHIEST candy bars to avoid this Halloween?
October 8, 2020
Here's a list of major brand-name candy bars, ranked according to how bad they are for you. And the #1 candy bar to avoid is 3 Musketeers.
They're not that high in calories compared to other candy bars, but they have a lot more sugar. Sometimes twice as much.
Here are the top five candy bars to avoid...
1. 3 Musketeers.
2. Milky Way.
3. Baby Ruth.
4. Chocolatey PayDay. Hershey's just launched them this summer. They're like a normal PayDay bar wrapped in chocolate.
5. Mr. Goodbar.
Snickers, Twix, Butterfinger, KitKats and Crunch bars also made the list, but ranked lower. So they're slightly better, but still a long way off from health food.
