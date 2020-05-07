The TV Shows People Started Watching While Social Distancing

The streaming search engine Reelgood has a list of the top TV shows its users are watching for the FIRST TIME since March 16th, when COVID-19 started forcing Americans to start social distancing. Here are the Top 10...

1. "Ozark", Netflix, 2017-present

2. "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness", Netflix, 2020

3. "Breaking Bad", AMC, 2008-2013

4. "Game of Thrones", HBO, 2011-2019

5. "Westworld", HBO, 2016-present

6. "Better Call Saul", AMC, 2015-present

7. "The Office", NBC, 2005-2013

8. "The Good Place", NBC, 2016-2020

9. "Stranger Things", Netflix, 2016-present

10. "The Walking Dead", AMC, 2010-present

