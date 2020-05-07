The TV Shows People Started Watching While Social Distancing

What are the shows that you started watching while social distancing?

May 7, 2020
Ozark

The streaming search engine Reelgood has a list of the top TV shows its users are watching for the FIRST TIME since March 16th, when COVID-19 started forcing Americans to start social distancing.  Here are the Top 10...

1.  "Ozark", Netflix, 2017-present

2.  "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness", Netflix, 2020

3.  "Breaking Bad", AMC, 2008-2013

4.  "Game of Thrones", HBO, 2011-2019

5.  "Westworld", HBO, 2016-present

6.  "Better Call Saul", AMC, 2015-present

7.  "The Office", NBC, 2005-2013

8.  "The Good Place", NBC, 2016-2020

9.  "Stranger Things", Netflix, 2016-present

10.  "The Walking Dead", AMC, 2010-present

