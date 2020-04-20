The Top "Quarantine Recipes" Around The World

According to Pinterest, here’s the full list of recipes trending around the globe right now as people shelter in place...

United States: Navajo Bread and Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef

Canada: Asparagus Pasta and Canned Ham Recipes

Mexico: Shrimp Aguachile and Recipes with Canned Tuna

Brazil: Blender Chicken Pie and Canned Sardine Recipes

Argentina: Fried Sweet Fritters and Salty Croissants

United Kingdom: Oat Flour Recipe and No Egg Cake Recipe

Spain: Homemade Churros and Burnt Cream

Algeria: Strawberry Pie and Baghrir (Moroccan Honeycomb Pancakes)

South Africa: Nann Bread No Yeast and Macaroni Recipes

Germany: Stick Bread and Wild Garlic Bread

Italy: Apulian Breadstick and Mimosa (Flower) Cake

Turkey: Banana Bread and Granola Recipe

Indonesia: Beef Floss and Potato Donut

Australia: Damper Bread (bread made with beer or milk and served with honey) and Curried Sausages

India: Palak Kofta (spinach and cheese balls in curry) and Puran Poli (sweet stuffed flatbread)

Japan: Healthy Gut Recipe and Deep Fried Lotus Roots

New Zealand: Easy 3 Ingredient Scones and Apple Crumble

