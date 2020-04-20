The Top "Quarantine Recipes" Around The World
Check out the top QUARANTINE RECIPES from around the world.
According to Pinterest, here’s the full list of recipes trending around the globe right now as people shelter in place...
United States: Navajo Bread and Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef
Canada: Asparagus Pasta and Canned Ham Recipes
Mexico: Shrimp Aguachile and Recipes with Canned Tuna
Brazil: Blender Chicken Pie and Canned Sardine Recipes
Argentina: Fried Sweet Fritters and Salty Croissants
United Kingdom: Oat Flour Recipe and No Egg Cake Recipe
Spain: Homemade Churros and Burnt Cream
Algeria: Strawberry Pie and Baghrir (Moroccan Honeycomb Pancakes)
South Africa: Nann Bread No Yeast and Macaroni Recipes
Germany: Stick Bread and Wild Garlic Bread
Italy: Apulian Breadstick and Mimosa (Flower) Cake
Turkey: Banana Bread and Granola Recipe
Indonesia: Beef Floss and Potato Donut
Australia: Damper Bread (bread made with beer or milk and served with honey) and Curried Sausages
India: Palak Kofta (spinach and cheese balls in curry) and Puran Poli (sweet stuffed flatbread)
Japan: Healthy Gut Recipe and Deep Fried Lotus Roots
New Zealand: Easy 3 Ingredient Scones and Apple Crumble
