The Top Foods Each Part Of The Country Is Ordering During Lockdown

Grubhub released some stats this month on the top things we're ordering more of during the lockdown. But now we've got breakdowns for what people are ordering in different parts of the country.

The original stats they put out showed that overall, we're ordering more breakfast sandwiches, burgers, salads, and donuts. But here are the top three things each area is ordering more of right now . . .

1. In the Northeast: Macaroni and cheese orders are up 216% . . . carne asada bowls, 196% . . . and cinnamon apple pies, 160%.

2. In the Midwest: Sausage, egg, and cheese burritos are up 250% . . . glazed donuts, 119% . . . and fried cheese curds, 110%.

3. In the South: Burrito bowls are up 298% . . . grilled steak burritos, 249% . . . and sausage, egg, and cheese croissants, 244%.

4. Out West: Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches are up 205% . . . spicy chicken sandwiches, 158% . . . and pulled pork sandwiches, 124%.

