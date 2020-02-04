The Things We Feel Confident Cooking Without A Recipe
What do you feel confident cooking WITHOUT a recipe?
February 4, 2020
A new survey asked people what they can cook without a recipe...
1. Eggs over easy. 49% of people said they could make it without a recipe.
2. Scrambled eggs, 46%. Which means the majority of us can't make scrambled eggs.
3. Hard boiled eggs, 44%.
4. Poached eggs, 44%. Yes, the first four really ARE just basic eggs.
5. French toast, 41%.
6. Soup, 36%.
7. Grilled cheese, 36%.
8. Pasta, 36%.
9. Rice, 36%.
10. Salad, 36%.
Click Here to see more.