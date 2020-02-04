The Things We Feel Confident Cooking Without A Recipe

What do you feel confident cooking WITHOUT a recipe?

February 4, 2020
Tim Convy
(Getty Images)

A new survey asked people what they can cook without a recipe...

1.  Eggs over easy.  49% of people said they could make it without a recipe.

2.  Scrambled eggs, 46%.  Which means the majority of us can't make scrambled eggs.

3.  Hard boiled eggs, 44%.

4.  Poached eggs, 44%.  Yes, the first four really ARE just basic eggs.

5.  French toast, 41%.

6.  Soup, 36%.

7.  Grilled cheese, 36%.

8.  Pasta, 36%.

9.  Rice, 36%.

10.  Salad, 36%.

