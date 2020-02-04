The Things We Feel Confident Cooking Without A Recipe

A new survey asked people what they can cook without a recipe...

1. Eggs over easy. 49% of people said they could make it without a recipe.

2. Scrambled eggs, 46%. Which means the majority of us can't make scrambled eggs.

3. Hard boiled eggs, 44%.

4. Poached eggs, 44%. Yes, the first four really ARE just basic eggs.

5. French toast, 41%.

6. Soup, 36%.

7. Grilled cheese, 36%.

8. Pasta, 36%.

9. Rice, 36%.

10. Salad, 36%.

