A new survey found 31% of us double-dip our chips at parties and social gatherings. And it was voted the worst food-related thing people do.

The top five are double-dipping . . . putting ketchup on pizza . . . ordering steak well done . . . eating pizza with a knife-and-fork . . . and using a spoon to eat ice cream out of a cone.

The study also looked at the states with the most double-dippers. And #1 is TEXAS, where 56% of people admitted they do it.

The top ten double-dip states are Texas . . . New York . . . Washington . . . North Carolina . . . Alabama . . . Colorado . . . ILLINOIS . . . West Virginia . . . Florida . . . and Arizona.

North Dakota has the lowest percentage of double-dippers at just 16%. Followed by Virginia . . . Kansas . . . Mississippi . . . and Wisconsin.

And voting for the "most dippable foods" was extremely close: Fries, chips, and chicken nuggets all tied for first. Wings and pizza also made the top ten.

