Labor Day is the third most popular day of the year for grilling, behind the Fourth of July and Memorial Day. So a new study ranked the states that love barbecue the MOST.

They looked at Google searchers and how many barbecue restaurants there are. And the South dominates the list, but the overall winner might surprise you.

1. Montana. Only 16th in barbecue joints per capita, but more barbecue-related Google searches than any other state.

2. Kansas.

3. MISSOURI.

4. Wyoming. It ranked second in Google searches.

5. Oklahoma. It's first in barbecue restaurants per capita.

6. Tennessee.

7. South Carolina.

8. Arkansas.

9. Louisiana.

10. Alabama.

One state famous for its barbecue did NOT make the Top 10 . . . Texas is in 13th place.

So which states are the LEAST-obsessed? In last place is Rhode Island, followed by Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

