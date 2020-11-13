The States Ranked By Their Love Of Pickles
What state loves PICKLES the most?
November 13, 2020
Zippia just released the results of a study ranking all 50 states by how much they love pickles for National Pickle Day.
The rankings are based on things like the states' cucumber production . . . the number of searches for recipes involving pickles . . . and overall Google searches for pickles.
The 10 states that love pickles the most are: Maine . . . Vermont . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . West Virginia . . . Arkansas . . . Minnesota . . . Mississippi . . . Kentucky . . . and Wisconsin.
And the 10 that love pickles the least are: Hawaii . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . New Jersey . . . Arizona . . . Maryland . . . South Carolina . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . and Colorado.
