The Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving

As delicious as Thanksgiving dinner is, it's also a lot of work. So, if you're spending Thanksgiving with your intimate quaran-team, take a break from cooking and try one of these restaurants open on Thanksgiving instead.

Just remember to double check with your local restaurants and eateries beforehand to confirm any differing hours, and to make sure they haven't decided to close on the Thanksgiving holiday at the last minute...

NATIONAL CHAINS that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving include...

STARBUCKS

POPEYES

BOB EVANS

SONIC

SUBWAY

GOLDEN CORRAL

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

DEL FRISCO'S GRILLE

CRACKER BARREL

APPLEBEE'S NEIGHBORHOOD BAR & GRILL

BOSTON MARKET

DENNY'S

SMITH & WOLLENSKY

RUBY TUESDAY

MAGGIANO'S LITTLE ITALY

TGI FRIDAY'S

THE CAPITAL GRILLE

WAFFLE HOUSE

MCDONALD'S

TED'S MONTANA GRILL

IHOP

MCCORMICK & SCHMICK'S

BUCA DI BEPPO

MORTON'S STEAKHOUSE

HARD ROCK CAFE

And these LOCAL restaurants have Thanksgiving SPECIALS that can be prepared for Thanksgiving, but may need to be picked up early...

Salt + Smoke is offering whole turkeys and brisket, green bean casserole and white cheddar mac by the gallon, 24-packs of King Hawaiian rolls and 16-ounce Manhattans.

You can pre-order your meal to be picked up at Salt + Smoke’s University City location at 6525 Delmar Boulevard on Thanksgiving Day.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery (multiple locations in St. Louis)

Eckert’s Country Restaurant (951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville, IL 62220), is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for the whole family from Eckert’s Country Restaurant.

Lion’s Choice

Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122; 314-858-1019)

Russell’s (5400 Murdoch, St. Louis, MO 63109 and 952 Brookwood Center, St. Louis, MO 63026)

Café la Vie (Inside Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton, 7730 Bonhomme Ave, St. Louis, MO 63105)

The Ritz-Carlton (100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63105) is offering Thanksgiving brunch that will be to-go only and pre-orders are required. To place an order for the brunch package, call 314-719-1433 or email Jessica.m.laycock@ritzcarlton.com.

