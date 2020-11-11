The Most Tempting Desserts During The Holidays

A new survey asked people what desserts are the most TEMPTING during the holiday season. And here are the top five...

1. Pumpkin pie.

2. Apple pie.

3. Sugar cookies.

4. Cinnamon rolls.

5. Cherry pie.

The survey also found the most tempting drinks are hot chocolate and eggnog. And the most tempting "flavors" are chocolate, pumpkin, cinnamon, and peppermint.

