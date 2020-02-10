The Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy In Every State

What are the MOST POPULAR Valentine's Day candies for Missouri and Illinois?

February 10, 2020
Valentine's Day Candy

CandyStore.com just released the results of a study that found the most popular Valentine's Day candy in every state.  The results are based on 12 years of sales data, so they're working with a serious sample size.

And heart-shaped boxes of chocolates won the most states overall, with 18 states and Washington D.C.

Conversation hearts came in second, winning 14 states including both Missouri and Illinois. 

M&M's in Valentine's Day colors came in third, with eight states . . . Hershey's Kisses won five states . . . chocolate hearts won three . . . and chocolate roses won two.

Candy necklaces also won one state . . . Alabama. 

