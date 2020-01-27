The Most Popular Super Bowl Foods
What are you serving at your Super Bowl party?
January 27, 2020
Here are the ten most popular Super Bowl foods this year...
1. Chips and dip. 40% plan to serve it or eat it during the Super Bowl.
2. Wings, 36%.
3. Pizza, 35%.
4. Nachos, 29%.
5. Cheese and crackers, 20%.
6. Cookies, 18%.
7. Burgers, 17%.
8. Meatballs, 12%.
9. Tacos, 12%.
10. Ice cream, 12%.
They also looked at the most popular drink choices... The top five are soda . . . beer . . . iced tea . . . wine . . . and whiskey.
