The Most Popular Super Bowl Foods

Here are the ten most popular Super Bowl foods this year...

1. Chips and dip. 40% plan to serve it or eat it during the Super Bowl.

2. Wings, 36%.

3. Pizza, 35%.

4. Nachos, 29%.

5. Cheese and crackers, 20%.

6. Cookies, 18%.

7. Burgers, 17%.

8. Meatballs, 12%.

9. Tacos, 12%.

10. Ice cream, 12%.

They also looked at the most popular drink choices... The top five are soda . . . beer . . . iced tea . . . wine . . . and whiskey.

